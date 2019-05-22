Tomlinson Furniture
Athletics: Hyman clocks Olympic qualifying time

May 21, 2019
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s fastest man says he’s peaking at the perfect time.

After qualifying for the 2019 IAAF World Championships just three weeks ago, 100-metre national record holder Kemar Hyman topped his seasons best Saturday (19 May) clocking 10.02 (+1.9 wind) in the finals of the Men’s 100-metres at the Johnny Loaring Classic held at the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada.

“I was prepared physically, so I focused on preparing mentally for about a week,” Hyman told Cayman 27. “I opened the season with 10.23, but then came down the 10.10, so I needed to strike at the right time.”

The time, which was his fastest 100-metre finish since July 2013, qualifies the 29-year-old for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The qualifying standard was 10.05.  The Summer Games open 24 July 2020, with the qualification period running from 1 May and until 29 June 2020.

“Now that I got it out of the way, I definitely think there is more in the tank,” said Hyman. “This year, I just want to focus on winning, making finals, and finishing races. Hopefully, all goes well. Training is going well, things are moving in the right direction. I just have to continue to executes races like I practice.”

The time equals the second fastest of Hyman’s 14-year career competing in IAAF regulated competition.

