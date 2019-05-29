Athletics: Owen bests own national record as track clubs hit 28th BayTaf Classic

Two local track and field clubs returned with promising results, while one senior athlete improved on her own national record at the 28th Annual BayTaf Classic held 25-26 May at the University of South Florida.

27-year-old Anissa Owen leaped 5.66-metres in the Women’s 19+ Long Jump, besting her national record of 5.64m from 2010. Owen leaped 4.86m (+0.0), 5.32m (+0.0), 5.28m (+0.0) 5.10m (+0.0), and 5.12m (+0.0) before breaking the national mark to win bronze in the event.

“My jumps were pretty decent, I had some alterations to make, but it went well regardless,” Owen told Cayman 27. ” It was the first competition for the season so far.”

Mustang Track Club’s Michael Smikle also delivered a standout performance, winning gold in the Boys 17-18 800-metre run with a time of 1:58.26. The 18-year-old would also win silver in the Boys 17-18 400-metres clocking 50.35, while taking silver in the Boys 800-metre sprint medley.

Also winning gold was MTC’s Micheli Michalin who clocked 2:20.27 in the Boys 12-year-old 800-metres. Stephen Watson would score the third individual gold for the club leaping 1.62-metres in the Boys 14-year-old High Jump.

Overall, Mustang won 8 gold, 8 silver, and 5 bronze.

“The performance of the team was phenomenal, everyone stepped up their game,” Head Coach Tyrone Yen told Cayman 27.

In middle distance events, 345 Athletics Club won four medals including two gold, two silver and one bronze.

Leading the way was 14-year-old James Crooks. The CARIFTA standout won gold in both the Boys 15-16 1500-metre (4:35.93) and 3000-metre (10:06.42). Not to be outdone was senior runner Tiffany Cole who finished first in both the Women’s 19+ 800-metre (2;18.10) and 1500-metres (5:50.01). Sherlock Brooks also topped his 19+ 800-metres with a time of 1:54.63. The 19+ races only featured two runners per race.

Winning silver in the Girls 17-18 3000-metres was Ava Hider clocking 11:25.90, while 17-year old Wyatt Bodden won bronze in the Boys 17-18 1500-metres with a time of 4:18.14.

View all the youth results here, and the open results here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

