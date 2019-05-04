Attempted murder trial set for man who buried toddler alive

A five-day Grand Court trial has been set for a Bodden Town man facing charges of attempted murder and cruelty to a child.

A court order prevents Cayman 27 from identifying the 27-year-old man.

The incident occurred in November 2018, when the man, then 26-years-old, was said to have tried to bury a 3-year-old toddler alive. The child was rushed to Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has since recovered.

The man was remanded into custody.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

