Attempted murder trial set for man who buried toddler alive

A five-day Grand Court trial has been set for a Bodden Town man facing charges of attempted murder and cruelty to a child.
A court order prevents Cayman 27 from identifying the 27-year-old man.
The incident occurred in November 2018, when the man, then 26-years-old, was said to have tried to bury a 3-year-old toddler alive. The child was rushed to Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He has since recovered.
The man was remanded into custody.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.