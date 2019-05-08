Attempted rape in GT, suspect surrenders

A 38-year-old George Town man surrenders himself to police after allegedly attempting to rape a woman.

Police say the woman was at a home along Grackle Road in George Town on Tuesday (6 May) morning when a man she knew broke in and began making aggressive sexual advances towards her.

Officers said the woman tried to escape, but she was caught and pinned down by the man. He attempted to sexually assault her.

He then fled the scene before police arrived.

The woman was treated for minor injuries.

Investigations continue.

