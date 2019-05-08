Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Attempted rape in GT, suspect surrenders

May 7, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A 38-year-old George Town man surrenders himself to police after allegedly attempting to rape a woman.
Police say the woman was at a home along Grackle Road in George Town on Tuesday (6 May) morning when a man she knew broke in and began making aggressive sexual advances towards her.

Officers said the woman tried to escape, but she was caught and pinned down by the man. He attempted to sexually assault her.
He then fled the scene before police arrived.
The woman was treated for minor injuries.

Investigations continue.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: