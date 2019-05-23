Bad cosmetic procedures trial wraps up

The trial of a Colombian beautician accused of administering faulty cosmetic shots wraps up, but she’ll have to wait two months to learn her fate.

Zunilda Anaya Baldovino pleaded not guilty to two counts of committing a reckless and negligent act, by injecting a silicon-like substance into the cheeks and foreheads of several women, two of whom now suffer from serious long-lasting injuries and scars.

The prosecution alleged Ms. Baldovino’s actions were dangerous. They said she was not certified to administer the injections. She denied the accusations.

A verdict is expected in July.

