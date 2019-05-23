Bad cosmetic procedures trial wraps up

Tomlinson Furniture
May 22, 2019
Andrel Harris
The trial of a Colombian beautician accused of administering faulty cosmetic shots wraps up, but she’ll have to wait two months to learn her fate.

Zunilda Anaya Baldovino pleaded not guilty to two counts of committing a reckless and negligent act, by injecting a silicon-like substance into the cheeks and foreheads of several women, two of whom now suffer from serious long-lasting injuries and scars.

The prosecution alleged Ms. Baldovino’s actions were dangerous. They said she was not certified to administer the injections. She denied the accusations.

A verdict is expected in July.

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

