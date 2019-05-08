Tomlinson Furniture
Batabano Committee welcomes one Carnival move

May 7, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Batabano Committee says it is looking forward to Cayman’s return to one Carnival next year.
The committee welcomed the government’s decision to have both Batabano and CayMAS held on the same day.
Under government’s plan, both events will take place on the second weekend in May.
Batabano will lead off the parade. Junior Batabano will kick off the carnival season the first weekend in May.
The committee said it is also happy Cayman Brac’s Braccanal Carnival remains untouched for Discovery Day weekend.

Read the Committee’s statement:

https://www.caymancarnival.com/batabanowelcomesreturntooneparade

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

