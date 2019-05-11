Tomlinson Furniture
Culture Environment News

Beach re-named in honour of Caymanian firebrand Anna ‘Consuelo’ Ebanks

May 10, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

South Sound Community Beach is re-named for a Caymanian firebrand many consider a cultural treasure, Ms. Anna ‘Consuelo’ Ebanks.

A force, an icon, and a legend in her own right, that’s how the South Sound native was described Thursday (9 May) at a renaming ceremony.

A businesswoman, author, actress, environmentalist, and activist, Ms. Consuelo will be remembered for her fierce advocacy for and protection of all things Caymanian.

“Whatever the subject, as long as it affected the lives of Caymanians or attempted to tamper with what she considered the natural state of things, be it culture, the arts, the environment, tourism, jobs, immigration, development or the political direction, you could guarantee to hear her voice and see her swing into action,” said George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly.

Former Leader of Government Business Kurt Tibbetts gave a tribute in song, performing Frank Sinatra’s ‘My way’ during the re-naming ceremony.

Ms. Consuelo often hitched rides to this very beach she referred to as ‘her quiet place’.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
%d bloggers like this: