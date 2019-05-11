Beach re-named in honour of Caymanian firebrand Anna ‘Consuelo’ Ebanks

South Sound Community Beach is re-named for a Caymanian firebrand many consider a cultural treasure, Ms. Anna ‘Consuelo’ Ebanks.

A force, an icon, and a legend in her own right, that’s how the South Sound native was described Thursday (9 May) at a renaming ceremony.

A businesswoman, author, actress, environmentalist, and activist, Ms. Consuelo will be remembered for her fierce advocacy for and protection of all things Caymanian.

“Whatever the subject, as long as it affected the lives of Caymanians or attempted to tamper with what she considered the natural state of things, be it culture, the arts, the environment, tourism, jobs, immigration, development or the political direction, you could guarantee to hear her voice and see her swing into action,” said George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly.

Former Leader of Government Business Kurt Tibbetts gave a tribute in song, performing Frank Sinatra’s ‘My way’ during the re-naming ceremony.

Ms. Consuelo often hitched rides to this very beach she referred to as ‘her quiet place’.

