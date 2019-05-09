Did you know that could use tape-in hair extensions to add volume to your hair?
-
Share This!
Beautiful You: TAPE IN Extensions for Volume
May 9, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Beautiful You • Segments
Beautiful You: Preventing Hair Loss
May 6, 2019
About the author
Angela Sevilla
Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.