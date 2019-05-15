Tomlinson Furniture
Bodden Town residents voice concerns as Sargassum continues to pile up

May 14, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read
The eastern districts have been hit hard, with Sargassum seaweed stretching miles across the coast. The Department of Environment (DoE) said it could be linked to global warming. Long-time Bodden Town resident Emile Levy said there’s no mistaking the stench caused by the recent wave of Sargassum.

“The wind is blowing it across the island into areas such as Belford, Midland Acres, and up in the inland,” said Mr. Levy. But according to Bodden Town resident Luggie Anderson, it’s not only the residents who are impacted. “The tourists want to go in the water and they are complaining about it. If they wanted to go in, it would itch them,” said Mr. Anderson.

DoE’s Tim Austin said, “The ocean temperatures are rising causing the Seaweed to bloom in larger amounts, this could be linked to climate change.” “We have global warming that is going into effect, it is surmised that this is what is causing this particularly uncomfortable situation right now,” said Mr. Levy. He adds that the Sargassum problem will need a multi-agency approach, “let’s all work together, this problem will not go away by itself,” said Mr. Levy. While works have begun to start the cleanup process for this recent wave of Sargassum, those who live in Bodden Town don’t know how long this one will last or how bad the next one will be.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

