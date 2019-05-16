Brac hit and run latest: 28-year-old Brac woman arrested

New developments as police arrest a woman for a fatal hit and run on Cayman Brac.

One man was killed in that incident.

Police said they arrested a 28-year-old Cayman Brac woman on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Her arrest is connected to the death of Mitchell Marvin Ryan.

He was killed on 22 March.

Mr. Ryan was found unresponsive on Watering Place Road.

The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was held last Thursday (9 May.)

She was granted bail.

A 33-year-old Cayman Brac man was also detained in this matter. He is yet to be charged.

