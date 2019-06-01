Bryan returns to official Opposition ranks

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan returns to the official Opposition bench.

Opposition Leader Hon. Arden McLean hinted at Mr. Bryan’s inclusion Thursday (30 May) when he appeared on Cayman 27 news.

“I’ll try to bring the Opposition together. We have Mr. Bryan out there and I don’t think that is fair, I think we need to bring Mr. Bryan onboard if that is how we can organise that,” said Mr. McLean.

Mr. Bryan’s addition to the Opposition was confirmed in a statement on Friday (31 May) afternoon.

Kenneth Bryan, MLA George Town Central said, “I am pleased to be re-joining the official Opposition Group. It is reassuring to know that contributions from all will be valued. I have always enjoyed a good working relationship with many in the Group and I look forward to working with them to find solutions for the many challenges facing Cayman and Caymanians. I am glad to be a part of a group that will assist me in providing even stronger representation for my constituents in George Town Central, and the wider district of George Town”.

Opposition Press Release 31 May 2019 on Kenneth Bryan

