Bush fire in East End

Firefighters are called out to the Queen’s Highway in East End, to tackle a bush fire that blazed out of control yesterday (May 21).

A Cayman Islands Fire Service statement released earlier Tuesday (21 May) people were burning trash in the area when the flames spread to nearby bushes.

Officers from the Frank Sound station were dispatched. They doused the flames and the surrounding area and successfully extinguished the fire.

No injuries resulted from the fire, but the statement said two officers were treated for pre-existing conditions that flared up while fighting the flames.

