Tomlinson Furniture
News

Bush fire in East End

May 21, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

Firefighters are called out to the Queen’s Highway in East End, to tackle a bush fire that blazed out of control yesterday (May 21).

A Cayman Islands Fire Service statement released earlier Tuesday (21 May) people were burning trash in the area when the flames spread to nearby bushes.

Officers from the Frank Sound station were dispatched. They doused the flames and the surrounding area and successfully extinguished the fire.

No injuries resulted from the fire, but the statement said two officers were treated for pre-existing conditions that flared up while fighting the flames.

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Eclipze Generic
%d bloggers like this: