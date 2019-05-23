Tomlinson Furniture
News

Bush fire sparked in Lower Valley

May 22, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

A Wednesday (22 May) afternoon brush fire, fueled by strong winds, has decimated hundreds of metres of vegetation.

Viewer submitted video shows plumes of smoke rising from the behind the Department of Agriculture in Lower Valley stretching all the way down to Pedro Castle Road.

The fire forced police and fire officers to warn residents and drivers traveling in the area, to keep their doors and windows locked. They said no homes were in danger, and no injuries were reported.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
%d bloggers like this: