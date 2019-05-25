Tomlinson Furniture
Cannabis investment summit woos local investors

May 24, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Investment analysts say by the end of 2025 the Cannabis industry will reach a high of $30B.

Those within the industry said Cayman cannot afford to miss the chance to tap into that economic opportunity.

Visiting cannabis business leaders made that pitch at the Cannabis Investment Summit on Thursday (23 May) at the Westin. Local cannabis advocate Prentice Panton said Cayman should jump on the cannabis train before it passes.

“There’s an opportunity not just to produce a product here for human consumption, but more in importantly for exporting around the world, Cayman has very few exports and this is an opportunity to make a big difference in switching our import and export ratio, because it’s a small product relatively but has a very high value,” said Mr. Panton.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

