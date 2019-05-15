Carnival band calls for parade barricades

Cayman’s second carnival (CayMas) event of the year kicks off this weekend, next year the country will see a return of one carnival with Batabano and CayMas playing on the same day. That has Carnival band Party Animals board member Latina Young calling for more security. She said for years bands have been complaining about spectators jumping with bands when they have not paid. She said it’s an issue that can be solved by blocking off the parade route.

“It’s a private event held by nonprofit organizations that happens once or twice a year, and to be able to continue to provide that experience for people, masqueraders do pay a fee for that. Now that the carnival is going to be one carnival, the government should provide barricades to make it more of an organized effort,” said Ms. Young. We reached out to industry experts on the cost to barricade both sides of the carnival route, they said it would cost up to $145,000.

