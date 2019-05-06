Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Monday 6th May 2019

On today’s Medical Monday, host Woody DaCosta introduces the new Senior Consultant in Gastrointestinal & Bariatric Surgery, Dr. Deepak Varma.

It should also noted that Dr. Deepak Varma’s experience and expertise in handling Conditions and Surgeries of the Liver and Pancreas is very specialized, and is unique in the Cayman Islands.

He is the first Doctor in these specialties to be based locally.

Dr. Varma is accompanied by Health City Cayman Islands Clinical Director & Chief Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil and Director of Business Development Shomari M Scott.