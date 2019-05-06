Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Crosstalk

Cayman Crosstalk Replay: Monday 6th May 2019

May 6, 2019
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

On today’s Medical Monday, host Woody DaCosta introduces the new Senior Consultant in Gastrointestinal & Bariatric Surgery, Dr. Deepak Varma.

It should also noted that Dr. Deepak Varma’s experience and expertise in handling Conditions and Surgeries of the Liver and Pancreas is very specialized, and is unique in the Cayman Islands.

He is the first Doctor in these specialties to be based locally.

Dr. Varma is accompanied by Health City Cayman Islands Clinical Director & Chief Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil and Director of Business Development Shomari M Scott.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: