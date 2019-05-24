Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 24-26 May weekend

May 24, 2019
Joe Avary
  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    89°F
    76°F
    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers

    88°F
    77°F
    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers

    88°F
    77°F
    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Mon

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    88°F
    77°F
    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder.

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5feet.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

