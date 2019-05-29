Cayman Island’s weather forecast 29-30th May

SYNOPSIS:

Cloudiness and showers will continue across the Cayman area for the next 18 hours as an upper level trough interacts with a surface trough over the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy to overcast skies with an 80% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be southeast 10 to 15 knots higher gusts in and around heavy showers. Seas will be moderate with wave heights 3 to 5 feet.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of morning showers and some thunder with a gradual decrease in cloudiness and showers from the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80’s °F. Winds will be southeast 5 to 10 knots higher gusts in and around heavy showers. Seas will be slight with wave heights 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 7:20 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 1:19 a.m. High 6:45 a.m. Low 1:18 p.m. High 7:56 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:57 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:48 a.m. Tomorrow.

