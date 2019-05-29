Cayman National Museum gets a revamp

The Cayman Islands National Museum is undergoing a transformation. Director Peggy Leshikar-Denton said the repairs to the nearly 200-year-old building were long overdue. The Museum has a lot of history. Built back in 1833, the Museum served as Cayman’s old courthouse, a post office, jail, and a library. Ms. Leshikar-Denton said the ongoing renovations are aimed at longevity.

“The building has been here quite a long time. It’s been on the waterfront (Hog Sty Bay), and it withstood a lot of storms. The entire roof was essentially crystallized like crystallizing salt, and so when they decided to remove little pieces of it, it actually just splintered. So we replaced it with a brand new roof and it appears to be like a zinc roof, however, it’s actually heavy duty aluminum and it’s going to be very strong. That’s the best we can do right now to try and protect this building and maybe have it standing for another 200 years,” said Ms. Leshikar-Denton.

The museum’s new roof took a month to replace and cost over $100,000, but that just one nail in the wooden structure’s revamping. “We’re doing some additional things, the balcony on both of the museums, where it deteriorating pretty badly. So the Public Works Department is assisting us with replacing the balcony,” said Ms. Leshikar-Denton. The historic building will also be getting a cover of paint in the coming weeks.

