Cayman Spirits outpost a rum lovers paradise with an environmental twist

Cayman Spirits Company’s newest outpost on the George Town waterfront is shaping up to be a rum lover’s paradise, with an environmental twist.

Its new location at Rackams caters both to tourists and local rum enthusiasts.

Its signature barrell wall features craft cocktails and can be enjoyed on-site or bottled on the spot to go. But there’s an added bonus for Cayman’s environment.

“If you bring the bottle back we will give you a discount on the refill, so depending on the size of the bottle we will knock off a couple of bucks, so it’s another way to eliminate waste,” said Cayman Spirits Comapny General Manager and Distiller Moises Sevilla.

Cayman Spirits Company said restaurants and bars can also cut their waste footprint by returning their empty bottles to the distillery for recycling.

