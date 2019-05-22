Cayman’s crime stats impress some police conference attendees

Cayman’s crime stats are turning some heads among attendees of this week’s police commissioners’ conference.

Assistant Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, representing Trinidad and Tobago, told Cayman 27 he was impressed by Cayman’s relatively benign crime numbers.

He said while the two countries face their own set of hurdles, regional collaboration is important for all our Caribbean neighbours.

“One of the keys to this is that we can learn from each other, you know, and where we can replicate different initiatives that we may have introduced in various countries, and worked. So we can assist each other,” said Mr. Jacob.

He said his first impression of Cayman reminded him of Tobago, which has a similar population and relatively low crime rates.

