Crime Culture News

Cayman’s crime stats impress some police conference attendees

May 21, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Cayman’s crime stats are turning some heads among attendees of this week’s police commissioners’ conference.

Assistant Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, representing Trinidad and Tobago, told Cayman 27 he was impressed by Cayman’s relatively benign crime numbers.

He said while the two countries face their own set of hurdles, regional collaboration is important for all our Caribbean neighbours.

“One of the keys to this is that we can learn from each other, you know, and where we can replicate different initiatives that we may have introduced in various countries, and worked. So we can assist each other,” said Mr. Jacob.

He said his first impression of Cayman reminded him of Tobago, which has a similar population and relatively low crime rates.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

