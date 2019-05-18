CayMAS road closures

CayMAS masqueraders are getting ready for the road.

The street parade kicks off from 12.30 p.m. on Saturday 18 May at South Church Street and it moves along West Bay Road. It ends at public beach.

Road closures will be in place ahead of the start of the parade.

See the RCIPS advisory on the closures below.

The RCIPS is informing the public about the following road closures taking place on Saturday, 18 May, in order to facilitate the CayMAS Carnival Street Parade.

From 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, South Church Street will be closed between Memorial Avenue and Boilers Road, in preparation for the parade.

The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. and sections of the road along the parade’s route will be closed as follows:

12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. – South Church Street will remain closed between Memorial Avenue and Boilers Road.

1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – South Church Street and Harbour Drive will be closed between Boilers Road and Fort Street.

1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. – North Church Street will be closed between Fort Street and Eastern Avenue.

2:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – West Bay Road will be closed between Eastern Avenue and Lawrence Boulevard.

3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. – West Bay Road will be closed between Lawrence Boulevard and Gecko Link (Galleria Roundabout).

4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – West Bay Road will be closed between Gecko Link and Lime Tree Bay Avenue.

5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – West Bay Road will be closed between Lime Tree Bay Avenue and the Seven Mile Public Beach entrance.

