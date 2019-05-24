D66A7AB2-78E3-433D-AE4C-1C1C568DF86F

Police are on the scene of a two car collision in Prospect.

It happened around 7:51 p.m. Thursday (23 May). Details are limited at the moment, but officers on the scene tell Cayman 27 a blue Honda Civic and a white Ford Expedition collided head on opposite Red Bay Primary School. Police on the scene said the driver of the Honda left the vehicle and fled the scene.

The eastbound lane is blocked at the moment as the RCIPS continue their investigations into the collision. Initial reports suggest the driver of the Ford was not injured. Check back for updates on this developing story and remember to tune in for our 6 p.m. newscast for the full story.

