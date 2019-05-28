Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Colorado man Cayman’s sixth water-related death

May 27, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman records its sixth water-related death for 2019.
The victim was identified as Robert Barron.
He was a visitor from Colorado in the United States.
The incident happened Friday (24 May) afternoon around 4 p.m., but police only made it public Monday (27 May).
They said the 77-year-old man experienced difficulties while in the waters off South Church Street.
He was taken to the shore.
Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but he was later pronounced dead.
Investigations continue.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Father’s Day
%d bloggers like this: