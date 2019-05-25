Consolidated Water officially opens new $8.1M desalination plant

Consolidated Water’s newest desalination plant in Governor’s Harbour is officially open.

The $8.1 million facility has a one million gallon daily capacity, with a future build-out capacity of another million gallons.

Construction began in December 2017, and the plant was completed this February.

Dignitaries and workers attended a ceremony Thursday (23 May), dedicating the plant to well-loved employee Brenzee ‘Burns’ Whittaker who passed away suddenly in late 2018.

