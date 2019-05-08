Cops say community policing paying off

Police attribute a 36% drop in burglaries, during 2018, to the return of community policing; coupled with an increase in the number of neighbourhood watch groups across Cayman.

Speaking at an annual police press conference on 1 May, RCIPS Commissioner Derek Bryne said public confidence in the police was slowly increasing.

“I don’t think its the police or the public. I think it’s the partnership,” said Commissioner Bryne.

In 2018 police drew up new beats, and deployed officers community officers across all three islands. Following the deployment, neighbourhood watch groups began popping up; that’s the lines of communication reopened. The Commissioner points to a recent case where vandals were quickly apprehended thanks to open dialogue between the police and the community.

He said, “We had an incident last week in Webster’s Estate and within a very few short hours persons were dealt with the community had come together WhatsApp messages had been shared with police.”

Mr. Bryne said this is just one of several examples where public confidence was rebuild bit by bit, a notion Deputy Commissioner Anthony Ennis agrees with.

Mr. Ennis, who was also in attendance at the press conference, tells Cayman 27, “People are still very much conscious and aware and not tolerant with some of the behaviours that are happening in society and want to work with the police and their communities.”

But despite the progress, police said there is a cyclical seasonal spike in burglaries, which the Commissioner attributes to recidivism rates.

To find out more about the RCIPS’ community policing programme click here.

