UPDATE: Children among 8 injured in police car crash

Four children and two police officers are among eight people injured in a collision involving a police SUV and another vehicle on Thursday morning (9 May).

Police and emergency services are on the scene of the collision on Shamrock Road near Northward Road, Bodden Town.

A Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) statement says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. It says two police vehicles were assisting HM Prisons to escort an inmate when a passenger car collided with a police SUV at the rear of the convoy. The passenger car, headed towards East End, had four children as passengers. Two police officers were traveling in the SUV.

EMS, including a pediatrician, responded to the scene and all eight people were taken to the hospital.

Police say the injuries appear to be minor.

The prisoner was returned safety to HMP Northward.

The eastbound lane of Shamrock Road is currently blocked, motorists are being routed onto Will T Drive.

The eastbound lane is expected to be blocked until around noon.

Check back for updates on this developing story and remember to tune in for our 6 p.m. newscast for full details.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

