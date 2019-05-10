Cricket: Former Pakistan bowler Khan tabbed to revamp women’s programme

Sania Khan may be facing the fastest wicket of her career.

The former Pakistan bowler has been announced as the first senior women’s development officer of Cayman Cricket. The 32-year-old is tasked with rebuilding a national women’s team that hasn’t seen international competition in almost three years, as well as, revitalizing a non-existent grassroots school girls programme.

“You have to have a passion to go to the grounds and prove yourself,” said Khan. “What skills you have? What talent do you have? This is what I aim to find out.”

Her resume as a world-class bowler speaks for itself; Khan is a two-time Asian Games gold medalist who tallied the third most wickets in women’s cricket for the year 2014, leading Pakistani bowlers in both outings at the 2014 T20 World Cup and wickets taken both domestically and in one day internationals (ODI) for 2015. She was also named top bowler of the 2014 Tri-Nations Series. With over 16 years experience in the sport, Cayman Cricket would be hard-fought to find anyone with more experience in women’s cricket to work the Smith Road Oval.

However, can any of these accolades garner a passion for women’s cricket in the Cayman Islands? Khan is about to find out.

“In my eyes, it’s not easy to be a good cricketer,” said Khan. “You have to eat, and sleep cricket all the time if you want to become professional.”

Cayman Cricket president Hector Robinson told Cayman 27 Khan will play a key role in all youth development by the association over a six-month period, funded by a mixture of the association’s ‘general revenue’.

“Her salary is derived from our ICC and Cayman Islands Government funding, supplemented by sponsorship and fundraising,” said Mr. Robinson. “Her job title as Senior Development Officer recognises her level of seniority, and the importance of her role.”

If Khan is to be successful in reviving a women’s cricket programme on life support, she will need to change people’s attitudes first.

“When I threw my first ball in the net, everyone was just shocked,” said Khan. “I said ‘why not?’ When I came here, I saw no good girls playing here. This is the thing that really makes me emotional. There should be some girls, and they should be playing here.”

Khan wants to make Cayman’s cricket grounds a place where women feel empowered. A six-session ICC-designed Mothers and Daughters (MAD) Programme in which Khan will lead, should give interested female cricket hopefuls the confidence they have lacked in previous years.

“If you create a good environment for women to come and play, automatically they’ll feeling better,” said Khan.

However, confidence alone cannot field a team, and a grassroots focus for females cricketers in the Cayman Islands is long overdue. Khan says a new school programme aimed at culminating in a ‘Primary School Girls Cricket Carnival’, along with the MAD Programme, should yield the numbers the association needs to eventually get them back on the international scene.

“I think if we get 30 girls that’ll be enough,” said Khan.

An ambitious start for a programme in desperate need of an injection of life.

