Cricket: Senior, junior national squads prepare for key internationals

With two important tournaments fast approaching, the Smith Road Oval will be bustling over the next three months as Cayman Cricket’s senior team prepares for the 2018-19 International Cricket Council T20 World Americas Cup Regional Qualifier, while the Under-19s are set to participate in international play for the first time in over five years.

Cayman seniors hopes to advance in competitive Americas field

After finishing 3-1 in the sub-regional Americas qualifier in March 2018, Cayman is slated for a play 18-25 August in the ICC T20 World Americas Cup Regional Qualifier. With the top two teams advancing to the 2019 ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in the United Arab Emirates Oct-Nov 2019, Technical Director Peter Anderson is confident in his team’s abilities to beat the larger nations such as the 25th ranked Canadians and 31st ranked Americans, as well as, Bermuda. Both Caribbeans nations are currently without a ranking due to lack of games played.

“The secret with associated countries is peaking at the right time,” said Anderson. “It’s been a long build up. They’ve been given leeway to play Under-40 to get some match fitness, and T20 starts this week. We have met the selectors and are minimizing the squad. We’ve had quality sessions Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings. When it comes to performing on the stage, I think our guys will perform.”

With a 14-team ICC World Cup qualifier in their sites if victorious, and the likes of Netherlands, Scotland and Papa New Guinea in their way, Cayman would need an all-time programme best top six-finish to reach the 2020 World Cup.

“To get through that would be an absolute Cinderella story,” said Anderson. “Most of those countries are high performance, receiving US $1.4 million. ”

Under-19s get redemption after 2018 letdown

After the ICC pulled the plug on the 2018 Americas Under-19 Championships, the Cayman Islands nationals will once again get their shot for the first time since 2014 when the tournament returns to Toronto, Ontario 6-15 July. Playing against home side Canada along with the United States, Bermuda and Argentina.

“We are excited,” said Anderson. “We understand it’s going to be tough, but we are preparing the boys and we are looking towards the future. It’s a building phase for us. Our academy has been fast-tracked. We have two new players from Surrey, both Caymanians. We also have a local base of players. Although the ICC let us down last year, it’s given us another 12 months to find some more talent. It’s a tour we have to have, it’s all positive. We aren’t expecting too much, it’s a good step in the right direction.”

