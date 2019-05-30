CUC: Recent outages a product of ongoing upgrades

The Caribbean Utilities Company pegs recent power outages on a “very active period of substation upgrades.”

CUC offered the explanation after, what it called, above normal outages in communities east of Prospect.

That’s excluding North Side.

Apart from the upgrades, CUC said its most recent outage early Sunday (26 May) morning was caused a lightning strike. Its equipment was damaged.

It said 3250 customers from Savannah to East End were impacted.

CUC, in its statement on the outages, said it has completed upgrades to the South Sound, North Sound Road, and Rum Point Substations in October 2018, March 2019 and April 2019 respectively. The Bodden Town Substation is currently out of service for refurbishment and is planned to be fully back in service by the end of June.

“During the intervening period, customers who would normally be supplied from the Bodden Town Substation are being supplied from the Frank Sound or Prospect Substations and are exposed to a greater risk of outages. In June 2019, CUC will begin construction of a new Prospect Substation with completion expected in

2020. CUC is able to complete the construction with minimal exposure to outages as the existing substation will remain in service throughout the construction period

CUC has planned major upgrades to Frank Sound substation in 2021,” it added.

Read the full CUC statement:

CUC outages explained 280519

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

