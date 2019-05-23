Damaged chopper heads to Louisiana

Cayman’s damaged police helicopter heads north.

The X-Ray one helicopter is set to be shipped to Louisiana.

It will undergo a detailed assessment on the extent and nature of repairs needed to get it back into the air.

The chopper is currently on the Port in George Town waiting to be shipped to Houston and then on to Louisiana.

The X-Ray one was damaged back in February during lift-off. The tail of the chopper had hit the ground.

The RCIPS told Cayman 27 on Wednesday (22 May) that the assessment on the damage has to be done at the approved repair station in the United States, and that is in consultation with the aircraft manufacturers, Airbus.

The RCIPS said the chopper has been prepared in totality and loaded for shipping. It was delivered to the Port on Tuesday (21 May) for loading onto the ship this week.

There’s no word on how long the assessment will take.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

