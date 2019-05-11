Tomlinson Furniture
News Politics

DG Manderson hospitalised

May 10, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson undergoes emergency surgery.
Government Information Services, on Friday (10 May), said Mr. Manderson had an emergency appendectomy Thursday (9 May) night.
He was expected to be released from the Cayman Islands hospital Saturday (11 May).
Mr. Manderson said he is “resting comfortably” and was ‘eager to return to work.’
Chief Officer in the portfolio of the Civil Service, Gloria McField-Nixon will serve as acting Deputy Governor until Mr. Manderson returns to duty.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: