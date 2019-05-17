DOA getting additional hands on deck

The team at the Department of Agriculture could be getting some extra hands soon. Recently, Assistant Director at DOA Brian Crichlow told Cayman 27 the department has limited staff and it is posing a challenge at present. There is one Senior Animal Welfare officer and two animal control officers based in Grand Cayman, over on Cayman Brac there’s one officer. Mr. Crichlow said he’s looking to change those numbers.

“Naturally we would like to see an expansion in terms of our capacity. We are happy to be able to be adding now another animal welfare officer, very shortly. So the department is very keen to continue to do it’s best that it can to upgrade, but these are all naturally contingent on government financial positions,” said Mr. Crichlow. No timeline was given as to when the role would be filled.

