DOA shelter quarantined: Parovirus discovered among seized dogs

The Department of Agriculture’s dog shelter is on lockdown.

This as officials say the deadly Parvovirus has been found among the 53 dogs seized last week in Prospect.

In a statement released late Thursday (16 May) DOA officials said so far three of the dog seized have died.

They said the DOA shelter will remain quarantined with no dogs going in or out until the threat from the Parvovirus is resolved.

The DOA said it has been receiving numerous requests and offers to adopt these dogs.

“Although the ultimate goal remains to find forever homes for these animals, adoptions cannot be initiated until the Parvovirus outbreak has been successfully resolved and the quarantine is lifted. This could take several weeks. Eventual decisions about adoption will depend on the overall health of the dogs and when they can undergo spaying and neutering, which is required prior to any final adoptions. The DOA will continue to work closely with the private veterinary clinics as it moves through this process,” said the DOA statement.

Status Update on Dogs Seized during Prospect Operation

