Driver arrested after trying to flee from police

A man is arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a police car on Frida9 (10 May).

In the presence of curious onlookers, police pinned a 38-year-old West Bay man to the ground as the arrested him. Police said just after 3 p.m. officers traveling along South Church street signaled for the man to pull over; but instead, he drove off and officers pursued.

Police said the man eventually came to a stop, but not before he collided with a marked police vehicle.

Cellphone footage sent to Cayman 27 shows the man face down on the ground while an officer restrains him. No one was injured during the incident, and police said the man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and other traffic offences. The matter remains under investigation. The man is custody.

