Tomlinson Furniture
News

Efforts underway to return chopper back in sky, or replaced

May 6, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
2 Min Read
Courtesy RCIPS

Police Commissioner Derek Bryne says work is underway to have helicopter X-Ray One, either return to the skies or replaced.

The chopper was grounded in February following an accident during takeoff at the Owen Roberts International Airport. During a police press conference last week, Commissioner Bryne said the RCIPS remains committed to having two helicopters.

“We have some work to do there, in terms of working out towards the end of the year; because the goal was to have two helicopters so we would have coverage right around the year,” said Commissioner Bryne.

BACKGROUND
X-Ray One first arrived in Cayman back in March of 2010. Since its purchase, the chopper has wracked up several tens of thousands of hours-in-use. During the deadly 2017 hurricane season, it was deployed to parts of the Turks and Caicos Islands to help restore law and order. Up until February 2019, the helicopter was prized as one of the RCIPS’ top assets in crime fighting and drug interdiction. Police said the aircraft is insured, but the whether or not it will be fixed or replaced is still unclear.

Courtesy RCIPS

Earlier this year in March a new helicopter, an Airbus H145, was added to the RCIPS’ Aerial Support Unit. The new aircraft arrived early to facilitate the visit of H.R.H. Charles Prince of Whales.

Police say the officers are currently being certified to fly the new aircraft, that process should last a few weeks.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: