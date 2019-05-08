Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Ending the drought: Netball aims to change fortunes at Europe Open Challenge

May 7, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
4 Min Read
 
24 August, 2014.
 
That’s the last time the Cayman Islands Netball Association (CINA) senior team won an international game. However, with seven changes to the squad that was blanked by Canada in October, the team is off to compete once again. This time, on the Isle of Man for the Netball Europe Open Challenge 9-12 May.
 
As the team searches for its first win in almost five years, it sports new coaches, players, and, they say, a renewed commitment. A successful showing could go a long way in proving why netball is still worth the community’s attention.
 
“If you look at the stats, some of them have three caps,” said new head coach Lyneth Monteith of her roster. “We’ve had some playing since the Under-16s, so you have that progression coming through, and the balance of skill is what will make the big difference.”
 
What would a win do for the Cayman Islands senior netball programme? Katherine Gow hopes it will provide confidence the team has lacked in past years.
 
“It would be huge,” said Gow. “I think we are starting to believe it which is the key this time. We’ve been away before, and expected to lose, but we believe in ourselves this time. It will be really special if we get to win this time around.”
 
Three years of consecutive losses to Canada in three different tri-series have taken their toll on senior netballers.  Monteith, however, says tactical changes made by a new coaching staff will make all the difference against the likes of Israel, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the Republic of Ireland, along with the United Kingdom’s Americas Federation of Netball Association (AFNA) squad, and the United Arab Emirates.
 
“When we went to Canada, we were down in the defensive area,” said Monteith. “This team has defense, center court and shooters. We have players who are versatile and can play any sector of the game. That’s important.”
 
At the end of the day, Gow says a more diverse squad stands a better chance at beating a field of more comparable competition over a tour of Canada that left Cayman deflated in both confidence and ambition.
 
“The key for this tournament is playing teams more ranked around our ability,” said Gow. “Now, we’ve got a chance to go out and show what we are made of.”
 
In the absence of a technical director, Monteith says the programme has shifted to a volunteer approach for both financing and coaching led by herself, assistant coach Nicola Williams, and team managers Ida Jane Ebanks and Adena Miller at both the junior and senior level. With limited funding, the senior team was forced to bet on themselves, raising CI $10,000 for the travel and accommodations; a necessity Coach Monteith hopes will change with a few wins.
 
“We don’t attract the big sponsors, so I think that is what going out and winning, and showing the team is going places will attract,” said Monteith. “I have no doubt it will attract the big sponsors.”
 
Here is a look at the Cayman Islands National Senior Netball team’s schedule for the 2019 Netball Europe Open Challenge:
 
Thursday 9 May
CAY v Rep of Ireland
CAY v Gibraltar
 
Friday 10 May
CAY v United Arab Emirates
CAY v Isle of Man
 
Saturday 11 May
CAY v UK AFNA
 
Sunday 12 May
CAY v Israel
 
Here is the Cayman Islands Netball Association national senior team for the Netball Europe Open Challenge:
 
Head Coach: Lyneith Monteith
Assistant Coach: Nicola Williams
Team Managers: Adena Miller, Ida Jane Ebanks
 
Roster:
Kay Copeland
Katherine Gow
Kayon Clarke
Stacy-Ann Kelly
Aryana Grant*
Kristie Hurlston
Rosemarie Wilson
Yelena Rankine*
Nicola Pringle
Nickesha Lynch
Tishelle Logan*
Nickeisha Lewis*
 
*National senior team debut
 
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: