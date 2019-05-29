Environment Minister Seymour is “committed” to addressing plastic use in Cayman

Environment Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour vows to take action on plastics in Cayman. It’s in response to students who protested on the steps of the Government Administration Building last Friday (24 May). Those students called for change when it comes to the environmental crisis the world is currently facing. Their roars echoed in George Town and brought out several politicians, including the Environment Minister.

“It’s not just as simple as hearing comments from someone or getting protest from someone, and then acting on it the next day. There’s a lot of illegal revocation around this and international revocations that we have to abide by and research. So I am committed to this obviously,” said Mr. Seymour.

There is no word on if a motion will be brought forward to ban single-use plastics in Cayman.

