Fishing: Hall of Famer Sapp reels in one of eight marlin at Billfish Rundown opener

National Football League Hall of Famer Warren Sapp wore his unforgettable smile as his boat ‘Trading Time’ docked at The Crescent at Camana Bay for day one of the inaugural Cayman Billfish Rundown.

Sapp reeled in a blue marlin, caught and released at 11:41 a.m., good for fourth overall out of eighteen boats after one day of fishing.

“It was a pretty easy, it hit the immediate rigger, it went off, they cleared the lines and I just brought it to the boat,” said Sapp. “There’s nothing like fishing in the Cayman Islands. It was a beautiful day, water was perfect. Not too hot, it was perfect. I’ll be back at it tomorrow. It wasn’t a Hall of Famer, but it was definitely a pro bowler.”

A total of eight boats caught one Blue Marlin each tallying 175 points, giving ‘Uno Mas’ the Billfish release points lead with the earliest catch of the group at 10:04 a.m. ‘Wild Card’ caught the sole sailfish Tuesday, good for 100 points.

In God’s Hands’ Jonathan Jackson caught the heaviest tuna on the day weighing 72.1 lbs, while Infinity enjoyed a good day on the water as angler Cody Barnett reeled in two yellowfin tuna, 58.6 and 58.8 lbs, while Lee Jones caught a 20.5 lb wahoo. Liquid Limo’s Kimbert Carter caught the sole dolphin of legal weight at 15.5 lbs.

A total of 183 anglers on 41 teams have registered for the three-day event which concludes Friday (17 May).

View all the results here.

