Football: Senior men set for two home international friendlies against Cuba

May 29, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) senior national men’s team will take the pitch twice this week for international friendlies versus Cuba starting Wednesday (29 May) at 8:00 p.m. at the Ed Bush Playing Field and again Friday (31 May) at 8:00 p.m. at the T.E. McField Sports Complex.

This will be the first action for the team since a 2-1 loss to Montserrat in the CONCACAF Nations League qualification stage back in March. In September, the Cayman Islands played Cuba in their first international friendly losing 5-0.

The Cayman Islands finished CNL qualifying 29th out of 34 teams with a record of 0-2-2. They’ll kick off six Nations League C games on the road versus the US Virgin Islands 5 September, then home versus Barbados 8 September, followed by a road match against Saint Martin 12 October, then back home 15 October versus Saint Martin. In November, Cayman will host USVI 6 November, wrapping up play 19 November on the road versus Barbados.

The group winner gains promotion to the CNL B League for the following season.

View the entire CONCACAF Nations League schedule here.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

