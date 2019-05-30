Football: Under-15 Youth Cup returns to the pitch

The Cayman Islands Under-15 Youth Cup makes its return return to the pitch for a sixth year 4-8 June as the eight-team tournament sees the return of two former champions in a stacked field.

Playing out of the Cayman Brac Sports Field will be Honduran club C.D. Victoria, along with 2018 returners Mount Pleasant Academy of Jamaican with newcomers the ‘Tobago All-Stars’ out of Trinidad and Tobago and Cavalier Soccer Club of Jamaica.

In Group B the Cayman Islands national team are paired with 2017 champion Cuba along with last year’s winner D.C. United and Jamaica’s Portmore United. Games will take place at the Ed Bush Playing Field in West Bay.

In 2018 United went undefeated surrendering just two goals over four games.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be returning again,” D.C. United Academy Director Ryan Martin told Cayman 27. “It’s one of the premier tournaments in the western hemisphere. Arden Rivers and CIFA bring some of the top teams from around the US, England and the Caribbean. We are excited to come back and defend our trophy. Cayman is a wonderful place, and we hope to continue this tradition for many years to come.”

Co-Founder Mervin Smith told Cayman 27 he was pleased with the regional talent the tournament continues to attract.

“It’s become a lot easier to attract good sporting football clubs,” said Smith. “What we’ve always tried to do is get teams from the region and North America. We try to bring competition that will increase the Cayman Islands national team’s level, and learn from their competition. The tournament always been about getting the highest level of competition. In August, the national team will compete at the IMG Academy for the Under-15 CONCACAF Championships, and this tournament provides opportunity for them to test themselves. This group will be a stern test the measure where the Cayman Islands is at.”

New addition to the tournament this year is the naming of the championship trophy, now in honour of the late Academy Sports Club founder and long time Cayman Islands Football Association Technical Director Winston Chung-Fah who passed away in November.

“For the better part of 30 years, Mr. Chung was involved in youth football in the Cayman Islands,” said Smith. “It was an easy decision. When you put the amount of time Mr. Chung put into youth football in the Cayman Islands, it’s an honor for the West Bay Sports Foundation to name the cup after him.”

View the entire schedule for the Under-15 Youth Cup here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

