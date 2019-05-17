Gov’t says design photos are not approved

Government responds to the pier designs floating on social media saying they are indeed from the cruise berthing project.

However, the Government said the designs are merely “illustrative” and are not approved as a final design for the facility.

On Wednesday (16 May) the pictures started making the rounds.

They were being shared as “leaked images” from the project.

The Tourism Ministry told Cayman 27 the photos are examples of concept drawings.

They said those images are necessary at various junctures throughout the evolution of the project and are only for discussion purposes.

The statement said the “images in circulation are not for construction (one of the images clearly states this,) and they have not been approved as the final design of the cruise berthing piers.”

The statement added, “The release of these images represent yet another attempt to mislead the public and derail the cruise berthing project.”

The ministry repeated that there’s no deal with any company bidding to design, build, finance and maintain the piers.

Tourism Ministry statement:

The images being circulated are examples of concept drawings which are necessary at various junctures throughout the evolution of the project for illustrative and discussion purposes. The images in circulation are not for construction (one of the images clearly states this,) and they have not been approved as the final design of the cruise berthing piers.

The release of these images represent yet another attempt to mislead the public and derail the cruise berthing project.

Consequently, I would like to refer you to the recent media release (attached) issued by the Ministry in which the Deputy Premier confirmed that “neither the Major Project Office nor the Cayman Islands Government have entered into any deal with any company bidding to design, build, finance and maintain the piers.”

I would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public that all of the latest news and information regarding the CBF project can be accessed by visiting www.supportourtourism.com.

