HSA reaches goal of clean audit from AGO

May 6, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Health Services Authority told Cayman 27 it has achieved a major milestone: a clean audit opinion from the Auditor General’s office.

The HSA said achieving this first unmodified audit opinion, the best outcome that can be obtained, was one of its top priorities for 2018.

The HSA said strengthening ongoing policy and procedures training and improving the collections process both contributed to the quality and reliability of its financial information.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

