In letter to Premier, CPR Cayman warns of entering binding port contracts

As it nears its goal of 5,288 signatures, Cruise Port Referendum Cayman has asked government not to enter into any binding port contracts until after a referendum takes place.

In a letter to Premier Alden McLaughlin, CPR Cayman said it expects to have collected signatures from more than one quarter of the electorate in a matter of weeks.

“We look forward to the disclosure of all details related to the proposed project in their most current form to ensure our people have the right to make an informed decision at the time of the vote,” reads the letter in part.

The premier’s office did not respond to our request for comment.

Read the full text of the letter here

