Island Heritage Charity Drive Day 3

May 13, 2019
Angela Sevilla
Island Heritage once again is taking to the streets — or the roundabout to be more precise — in an effort to raise money for Cayman Islands’ non-profits. 

The 2019 version of the Island Heritage Charity Drive kicked off on Tuesday (7 May). This year’s donation recipients are the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and the Alex Panton Foundation. The more cars that pass around the Island Heritage roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, the more money Island Heritage donates to those respective organisations. 

On Thursday (9 May) we found out more about the Alex Panton Foundation through a partnership between Cayman 27 and Island Heritage. 

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

