Island Heritage Charity Drive kicks off

May 8, 2019
Kevin Morales
Island Heritage once again is taking to the streets — or the roundabout to be more precise — in an effort to raise money for Cayman Islands’ non-profits. 

The 2019 version of the Island Heritage Charity Drive kicked off on Tuesday (7 May). This year’s donation recipients are the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and the Alex Panton Foundation. The more cars that pass around the Island Heritage roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, the more money Island Heritage donates to those respective organisations. 

On Tuesday (7 May) we found out more about the Cayman National Cultural Foundation through a partnership between Cayman 27 and Island Heritage.  

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

