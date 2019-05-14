Let’s Talk Sports: Cayman Cup manager Ryan Borczon talks tennis

After a one year hiatus, The Cayman Cup returns to Grand Cayman for a fourth year 13-18 May at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

We speak with Tournament Manager Ryan Borczon about this week’s Under-18 men’s and women’s draw, in addition to the doubles exhibition that will feature two-time Wimbledon doubles champion Daniel Nestor.

Finals for both singles and doubles are set for Friday at 6:00 p.m, while at noon Saturday (18 May) Nestor will team with Association of Tennis Players (ATP) former top-100 Jesse Witten of the United States against Cayman Islands amateur Callum Theaker and CITC pro Mica Koll.

