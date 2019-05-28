Let’s Talk Sports: Mervin Smith on the return of Under-15 Youth Cup

The Cayman Islands Under-15 Youth Cup is returning to the pitch.
The eight-team regional football tournament will feature defending champions D.C. United, along with 2017 winner Cuba along with five other regional academies and host Cayman over five days of play on both Cayman Brac and Grand Cayman.
Co-Founder of the tournament, West Bay Sports Foundation’s Mervin Smith joins us to preview the draw which kicks off Tuesday 4 June.
View the entire schedule here.
