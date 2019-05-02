Tomlinson Furniture
Local author Sara Collins’ debut novel hits top International reading lists

May 2, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Local author Sara Collins’ debut novel, The Confessions of Frannie Langton, is making waves beyond our shores.
This week Ms. Collins’s novel was named in Entertainment Weekly’s top 20 must-read for spring list.
It is also a top pick for the month of May on Amazon.com and Apple books.
Ms. Collins is currently on a book tour in the United Kingdom promoting the novel.

“I’m absolutely thrilled. It feels like a dream come true that Frannie has been published successfully here in the UK and is about to be published in North America and into several foreign territories to which translation rights have been sold,” said Ms. Collins.
The Confessions of Frannie Langton is available online.

Ms. Collins said she is planning a local launch when she returns to the Cayman Islands.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

