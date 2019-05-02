Local author Sara Collins’ debut novel hits top International reading lists

Local author Sara Collins’ debut novel, The Confessions of Frannie Langton, is making waves beyond our shores.

This week Ms. Collins’s novel was named in Entertainment Weekly’s top 20 must-read for spring list.

It is also a top pick for the month of May on Amazon.com and Apple books.

Ms. Collins is currently on a book tour in the United Kingdom promoting the novel.

“I’m absolutely thrilled. It feels like a dream come true that Frannie has been published successfully here in the UK and is about to be published in North America and into several foreign territories to which translation rights have been sold,” said Ms. Collins.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton is available online.

Ms. Collins said she is planning a local launch when she returns to the Cayman Islands.

