Local fishermen hail tourism draw from Cayman Billfish Rundown

The reeling at Cayman Billfish Rundown came to an end Friday (17 May) but for the 32 local teams that competed in the inaugural event, the effect is everlasting. Local fisherman Cruz Barnett said the event has a future in Cayman. “It is really good, it will bring a lot of people to the Cayman Islands, it will also benefit them, they’ll enjoy their time here and they’ll also get a little feel of the background that we live,” said Mr. Barnett.

It is a view shared by fellow fisherman Richard Orr. He said there are many treasures hidden in Cayman’s waters and tournaments like the Cayman Billfish Rundown is a good way to introduce international anglers to the islands’ pearls. “It’s funny how so many people call us and say they don’t even know that we have a strong fishery here. We don’t have to go far, this is the kind of place where you only have to go 10 miles to catch 80 to 100 pounds yellowfin Tuna and most places you have to run 60 miles for that, so doing stuff like this really puts us on the map,” said Mr. Orr.

Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation development coordinator Louisa Gibson said she thinks the half a million prize was a big draw for the contest. “Having that incentive to win such big money, obviously so many people would want to get involved and get in the tournament,” said Ms. Gibson. With conservation playing a major role in the tournament she said it was a win-win for all involved.

“It’s so awesome to see the anglers actually participating in Science, it’s called citizen science and seeing all the videos coming in of the anglers actually getting involved in tagging and releasing their own fish was really awesome to watch,” said Ms. Gibson. Cayman Billfish Rundown is expected to return next year.

Note: Both Cayman 27 and Cayman Billfish Rundown are subsidiaries of Hurley’s Media.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

